Biltmore Estate plans to reopen next month after Helene's devastation in western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The historic Biltmore Estate in western North Carolina is set to reopen to the public next month following Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the region.

"For more than 125 years, Biltmore has witnessed the resilience of this community," managers of the historic mansion and estate in Asheville said following the property's temporary closing through Nov. 1. "The compassion and resolve of our region have been rising every day from beneath the weight of this storm’s impact."

Western North Carolina experienced an unprecedented amount of rainfall last month. Some areas received nearly 30 inches, leading to widespread flooding and damage.

A record crest of the Swannanoa River sent floodwaters racing through Biltmore Village, originally constructed in the 1800s for workers of the Biltmore Estate. The flooding destroyed the first floors of many buildings and trapped residents who did not evacuate.

Visitors from around the world eagerly anticipate the reopening of the Biltmore Estate, as the popular tourist attraction plans to celebrate the holiday season during Christmas at Biltmore, beginning Nov. 2.

"Welcoming guests back to the estate provides critical support to our community, and we hope to welcome you very soon," the estate said.

Helene claimed the lives of at least 255 people across seven states, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the U.S. mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. In North Carolina alone, 126 people have died, and scores of people are still missing.