2024 World Series weather forecast for clash of New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – As millions prepare to watch the battle for Major League Baseball’s Commissioner's Trophy, the weather in both host cities does not appear to be a factor, unlike previous championships.

The FOX Forecast Center anticipates high temperatures in Southern California being in the 70s under mostly sunny skies for Games 1 and 2 being held at Dodger Stadium.

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after winning their respective divisions.

The series will be the twelfth time that the teams will have met in the Fall Classic, with the Yankees having won eight of the series and the Dodgers only three.

Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 25, and Game 2 is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Weather forecast

(FOX Weather)



The first team to win four games will be crowned the champion, with a maximum of seven to determine a winner.

Due to the series potentially taking nearly two weeks to complete, the championship is always susceptible to Mother Nature.

Games in 2015, 2008, 2000, 1990 and 1971 were all delayed due to rain, with snow, cold, wind and extreme heat all having historical impacts on the series.

World Series Game 3 is slated to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York on Monday, Oct. 28, with Game 4 occurring the following day.

Similar to Southern California, the FOX Forecast Center is not anticipating any widespread weather impacts for at least Games 3 and 4 in New York.

Temperatures are expected to be at or slightly above the typical 60 degrees, but there is a chance it could be a bit breezy in the Bronx and nearby boroughs next week.

If additional contests are needed, Game 5 is slated to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in New York, with Games 6 and 7 tentatively scheduled to take place back on the West Coast on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Live coverage of the 2024 World Series will be presented by FOX and available on the network's broadcast and streaming platforms.

The Dodgers are favored to win over the Yankees, according to sports betting markets, but sports enthusiasts caution that it is anyone’s championship as both are No. 1 seeds.