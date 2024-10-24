The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Northeast wildfire danger remains as tropics near 'extreme' levels

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Wildfire danger persists in Northeast

Millions of residents across the Northeast are on edge as bone-dry conditions persist across the region. That has officials concerned that new wildfires that ignite could spread rapidly.

Crews have already been working to extinguish several wildfires in the region, including the deadly Hawthorne Fire in Connecticut.

Hurricane season nears ‘extreme’ levels even after sluggish summer

The start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was marked by predictions of a "hyperactive year," and after a busy start to the season, activity waned during the summer. However, as the end of September neared and the calendar turned to October, the tropics roared back to life.

So, has the late-season surge made up for lost time? FOX Weather takes a look.

2024 World Series weather forecast

As millions prepare to watch the World Series, the weather in both host cities does not appear to be a factor, unlike previous championships.

The FOX Forecast Center anticipates high temperatures in Southern California being in the 70s under mostly sunny skies for Games 1 and 2 being held at Dodger Stadium. The New York Yankees are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after winning their respective divisions.

The series will be the twelfth time that the teams have met in the Fall Classic, with the Yankees having won eight of the series and the Dodgers three.

Watch: Dust devil tosses tents at California football game

A swirling force of nature led to a timeout at a youth football game in California over the weekend when a dust devil created a scene on the sidelines.

Video captured by Shante Hall Flournoy in Rancho Cucamonga shows the winds picking up Saturday and parents telling their children to cover their eyes as winds whipped up dirt and leaves.

