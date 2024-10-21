The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Oscar lashes Cuba, deadly flooding hits Roswell, New Mexico

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Oscar threatens Cuba with life-threatening flooding, mudslides

Tropical Storm Oscar continues to slam parts of eastern Cuba with torrential rain and strong winds , leading to fears of life-threatening flooding and mudslides after the former hurricane made landfall late Sunday afternoon.

Oscar made two landfalls on Sunday - both as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph. The first landfall was on Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas early Sunday morning, and the second was near Baracoa in the Cuban province of Guantanamo just before 6 p.m. ET.

2 dead, hundreds rescued in New Mexico after Flash Flood Emergency issued in Roswell

At least two people were killed and hundreds of people were rescued in parts of New Mexico over the weekend after torrential rain and thunderstorms pounded the Roswell area, leading to rare Flash Flood Emergencies as water trapped residents in their homes and vehicles became surrounded by rushing water.

City officials in Roswell said many motorists became stranded in the flooding, and some people were forced to wait on the top of their vehicles to be rescued. Some vehicles, officials said, were swept away by the rushing water.

Watch: Italian firefighters save dogs trapped in floodwaters

Cities across northern Italy are facing devastating flooding after torrential rain over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead and leading to hundreds of water rescues. One video shows firefighters rescuing two dogs that were stuck at an animal shelter at the time of the flooding.

At the end of the video, a photo shows a big white dog and the dog that was rescued in the video sitting next to a firefighter in a fire truck after the rescue.

