1 dead in northern Italy after heavy rainfall leaves towns flooded

ITALY – Cities in Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy, are faced with devastating flooding after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

According to Italy's fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, a man died when his vehicle became trapped in floodwaters in Botteghino di Zocca.

In a post to X on Sunday, Italy's Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi gave his condolences to the man's family and thanked several public agencies for their response. "My gratitude to the firefighters, the civil protection workers and the police forces, and to all those who intervened from the first hours to make the population safe," he said.

Videos from various cities in the area show how significant the flooding was. In Campegine, two dogs stuck in an animal shelter were saved by Vigili del Fuoco on Sunday.

The video from Vigili del Fuoco shows a firefighter carrying a dog through waist-high floodwaters.

At the end of the video, a photo shows a big white dog and the dog that was rescued in the video sitting next to a firefighter in a fire truck after the rescue.

Aerial video from Vigili del Fuoco shows how the flooding impacted some areas, like Pianoro, a town in the province of Bologna. In the video, mud and water from the flooded Torrente Savena River fills streets and fields in the town.

The firefighting agency said in a post to X that 515 rescues had been conducted since midnight on Saturday.

Some information in this story was translated from Italian to English via Google Translate.