The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane alerts issued as 2 storms loom

It's Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Hurricane Norma prompts warnings for popular tourist town

A powerful hurricane in the Eastern Pacific called Norma is menacing off the coast of Mexico and appears to be destined for the popular tourist town of Cabo San Lucas this weekend. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The latest statistics for Hurricane Norma.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Storm Tammy to strengthen to hurricane in Caribbean

Hurricane alerts are also up for several islands in the eastern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Tammy is now forecast to gain strength as it moves across the Lesser Antilles this weekend.

The latest statistics for Tropical Storm Tammy.

(FOX Weather)



El Niño boosts odds of warm winter for some, wet winter for others

What forecasters are billing as a super El Niño will likely lead to a warmer-than-average winter for parts of the U.S., according to the seasonal outlook issued by NOAA on Thursday. A winter that is wetter than average is expected across other parts of the country.

The precipitation outlook for the winter.

(FOX Weather)



