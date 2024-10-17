The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics heat up as stories of survival emerge in wake of hurricanes

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropics remain active as forecasters track disturbances in Atlantic, Caribbean

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are continuing to monitor the progress of Invest 94L in the Atlantic and a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development over the next several days.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is possible for parts of the Caribbean and Central America over the next several days.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season nearing its end

The Atlantic basin hurricane season is nearing its endgame and will go down in the record books as an unusual year - U.S. impacts were well above average, but many long-range hurricane outlooks appear to have missed the mark as far as predicting the number of storms, expecting nearly double what has occurred so far.

Here's what we can expect to see as hurricane season enters its final weeks.

Milton's wrath steals lifetime of memories from 105-year-old Florida great-grandmother

Hurricane Milton spared 105-year-old Jayne Huston's life but took everything else. Her home , her history and her sense of security were all blown away as the hurricane's powerful outer bands fueled a deadly tornado outbreak in Florida last Wednesday.

Huddled alone in her bathroom, she clung to anything she could as her home was being destroyed around her. Neighbors were able to rescue Huston from the rubble after hearing her cries for help.

Watch: Florida linemen battle chest-deep waters to keep lights on after Milton

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, linemen in Florida are confronting a new challenge: the swollen Withlacoochee River. They're no strangers to extreme weather, but a crew from the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative faced one of their toughest challenges yet: wading through chest-deep water to restore power.

