Watch: Florida linemen battle chest-deep waters to keep lights on following Milton

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – In the wake of Hurricane Milton, Florida's linemen are confronting a new challenge: the swollen Withlacoochee River.

The storm's heavy rainfall has caused the river to overflow, inundating vast areas and creating treacherous conditions for utility workers who are committed to keeping the lights on for their customers.

These professionals are no strangers to extreme weather. Their jobs often require them to navigate treacherous terrain, climb tall poles and even traverse flooded areas by boat.

On Tuesday, a crew from the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative faced one of their toughest challenges yet in Hernando County: wading through chest-deep water near Brooksville to restore power to two customers.

"These are the conditions faced by our linemen as they work tirelessly to restore power to hard-hit areas after the storm," the utility company said, sharing a video of the flooding aftermath. "The conditions our linemen are facing are challenging, but their dedication is unwavering."

Rivers and streams around the Tampa area, as well as in north-central Florida, that took the brunt of Milton’s deadly trek across the Sunshine State remain well over flood stage days after the hurricane made landfall last Wednesday, with several rivers reaching major flood stage. A few have even hit all-time records, surpassing other infamous hurricanes in the region.

As of Wednesday afternoon, less than 75,000 customers in Florida were still without power.

The flooding in neighboring Hillsborough County has led to more than 700 water rescues in the Tampa area, according to the sheriff's office.

The FOX Forecast Center said that because Florida has flat terrain, river flooding will take a long time to recede. Thus, forecasters are warning residents to anticipate issues for some time.

"Prepare for long-term flood impacts that may last several weeks," NWS Melbourne meteorologists warned.