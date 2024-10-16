Florida lineman hailed 'hurricane hero' after smashing windshield to save car crash victims

WAUCHULA, Fla. – A Florida lineman is being hailed a "hurricane hero" for his daring rescue after a life-threatening car crash he came across while working to restore power in Milton's aftermath.

According to utility administrators, Cameron Elias was working along the western coast of Florida when he risked his own life to save people trapped in a mangled vehicle Sunday.

The PowerLine employee working under Bird Electric came upon the harrowing scene in Wauchula, Florida. A car had collided with another vehicle, leaving one vehicle overturned in a ditch, according to Daniel Moore, coordinator of safety and facilities for the Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PRECO).

Moore said Elias parked his bucket truck in a median and rushed to help. Bystanders were trying to free the trapped occupants, but couldn't break through the windshield to reach them. Elias tried to use a trailer hitch that someone nearby to shatter the glass, but it didn't work.

"He then resulted to kicking a small hole in the windshield with his work boots," Moore added. "Once he had the hole started, he used his work gloves to provide protection for his hands as he grabbed and yanked at the glass pieces to enlarge the hole enough to help remove the occupants."

Despite sustaining a minor injury himself, Elias refused medical attention.

"Cameron is also an EMT back home when he is not working on power lines, so he made quick work of a bandage for his arm," Moore said, adding he prioritized the well-being of those he had rescued.

Moore said Elias' actions were a testament to his courage and dedication to helping others.

"Cameron should be commended for his quick response and awareness in helping our community, not only by helping restore power to those impacted by Hurricane Milton, but going above and beyond in responding to this traffic accident as well," Moore said.

Two hours north in Brooksville, the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative shared the conditions faced by their linemen as they worked to restore power to more hard-hit areas after the storm.

"The conditions our linemen are facing are challenging, but their dedication is unwavering," the utility provider said. "All this hard work was to restore power to just two members."