Extreme Weather
Drone video shows Milton-spawned tornado's destructive path through Florida solar power plant

The video, which was shared by Duke Energy, shows solar panels tossed in all directions along the tornado’s path within the Lake Placid Solar Power Plant in Sylvan Shores.

SYLVAN SHORES, Fla. - A dramatic drone video is providing a bird’s-eye view of the destruction left behind when a tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton tore through a Florida solar power plant.

The video, which was shared by Duke Energy, shows solar panels tossed in all directions along the tornado’s path within the Lake Placid Solar Power Plant in Sylvan Shores.

Duke Energy said the Highlands County power plant opened in 2019 and produces about 45 megawatts, which is enough to power about 12,000 homes during peak production.

"This is actually one of the tornadoes that’s already been surveyed, consistent with damage by an EF-2," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said.

This is also the same tornado that injured at least one person when it tore through a Highlands County mobile home park ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall on Oct. 9, according to reports.

Milton made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast last Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane. At least 23 people were killed statewide and recovery and power restoration efforts continue.

