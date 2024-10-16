Century of memories lost in a blink for 105-year-old Florida great-grandmother following Milton's wrath

PORT SALERNO, Fla. – Hurricane Milton spared 105-year-old Jayne Huston's life but took everything else.

Her home, her history and her sense of security were all blown away as the storm's powerful outer bands fueled a deadly tornado outbreak in Florida last Wednesday.

The relentless storm transformed the centenarian's Port Salerno home in Martin County into a fortress of fear. Huddled alone in her bathroom, she clung to anything she could as her heart pounded in her chest.

"It's probably the scariest time of her life," recounted Rylee Huston, her great-grandson. "She hasn't mentioned many details about that day."

‘Everything … gone’

Miraculously, Jayne Huston was rescued by her neighbors, who heard her screams for help and pulled her from the rubble of the once-standing home she had nurtured for decades. Her family, living nearby, rushed to the hospital, their hearts filled with relief and sorrow.

"She's a little rough around the edges," Rylee Huston said. "Her back is very sore. Her leg is still recovering from the deep gouge and cut she needed surgery to repair."

While grateful she was alive, her family mourned the loss of her beloved home as they tried to recover the memories lost.

Born in 1919, Jayne Huston has endured countless challenges in her life, her family said. She outlived her two prior husbands and had witnessed other storms in the past, but nothing like Milton.

Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine that her prized home would be taken from her in a matter of seconds. The loss was immense, as she had spent a lifetime building memories and accumulating cherished possessions within those walls.

"Everything in her house was the whole history of her world travel she had done with her previous husbands and everything she did independently after that," Rylee Huston said. "She has passports and passports of world travel … everything is now just gone."

Determined to salvage what they could, family members sifted through the wreckage, searching for personal items that held sentimental value. Among the recovered treasures was her extensive Nutcracker collection. It was a small victory but a tangible link to her past.

"There were tons of decorative Nutcrackers that were sitting on the fireplace," Rylee Huston said. "That was one of the only few things left standing."

Help to rebuild life

Before the storm, Jayne Huston found solace in the simple pleasures of her home.

She would often sit by her window, gazing out at the serene view of the canal-side property. Hours would pass as she watched the world go by, accompanied by the comforting glow of her television.

A devoted fan of the Hallmark Channel, she found joy in its heartwarming stories. Despite her advanced age, her mind remained sharp, and her spirit was as vibrant as ever.

"She had her own schedule," her great-grandson said. "She woke up when she wanted to. She went to bed when she wanted to. She made food when she wanted to. She could do everything for herself."

To help rebuild her life, family members have set up a GoFundMe page to provide support during this challenging time.

Martin County officials have conducted a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by recent tornadoes, according to FOX 29 in West Palm Beach. The county estimates the total cost of the damage to be around $15 million.

On Monday, approximately 100 residents were still seeking assistance five days after the tornado struck, taking advantage of Florida National Guard comfort stations and receiving essential supplies like water, MREs and tarps.