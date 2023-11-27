The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Lake-effect snow intensifies over New York

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Lake-effect snow brings whiteout conditions to New York

As much as 23 inches of snow has already piled up to the east of Lake Ontario in central New York as a multiday lake-effect snowstorm buries the eastern Great Lakes. Lake-Effect Snow Warnings have been issued along the eastern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario in northeastern Ohio, New York state and Pennsylvania. FOX Forecast models indicate another foot or more of snow could pile up north of Syracuse and south of Buffalo.

Forecast snow totals through Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Kona Low to bring drought relief to Hawaiian Islands

Flood alerts have been issued for several of the Hawaiian Islands as a Kona Low is forecast to bring flooding rain and thunderstorms. Rain will continue to overspread the islands through the end of the workweek.

Nearly all of Hawaii is in moderate drought, and 75% is in severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor .

Rainfall forecast through Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Rain headed for the Southeast

Drought-stricken areas of the South and Southeast could see some much-needed rain by the end of the week.

Areas from Texas to Florida will benefit from a storm system that will bring plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, with several inches of rain forecast to help improve drought conditions.

Rainfall forecast from Thursday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

