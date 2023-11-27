Blizzard blasts into Black Sea region knocking out power in Ukraine, stranding drivers

KYIV, Ukraine – A powerful Mediterranean storm brought massive waves and high snow totals throughout Eastern Europe and Russia over the weekend, prompting rescues and causing power outages throughout the region.

A low-pressure system – responsible for gale-force winds off Greece, causing a freighter vessel to sink – moved across the Black Sea into Romania, Moldovia, Ukraine and Russia on Sunday. Meteorologist organizations across the region predicted winds between 40 and 50 mph and more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The governor of the Moscow region in Russia said the storm brought the heaviest snowfall to Moscow in 40 years. Russian state news outlets are reporting more than 9 inches of snow in the capital city.

Firefighters in Romania and first responders in Ukraine faced blizzard conditions as they worked to clear roads and free dozens of stranded motorists from snow. Emergency officials in Ukraine reported more than a thousand vehicles were stuck in snow drifts over the weekend.

Thousands without power in bitter cold

Power outages were reported across Ukraine, Crimea and Russia because of high winds.

Reuters reported more than 1,600 settlements in Ukraine were without power, primarily in the Kyiv, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Ukraine utility provider DTEK said crews were working to restore power after heavy snow and high winds damaged transformers. The utility company is facing inclement weather, as well as Russian shelling amid the ongoing war. On Monday, DTEK reported one of its thermal power plants was attacked for the fifth time within a month.

Satellite images show the storm continues to bring gusty winds up to 50 mph to Ukraine. Hurricane-force gusts as high as 90 mph were recorded in Crimea.

On the coast, crashing waves caused damage to seaside towns in Crimea and Russia.

Coastal flooding caused evacuations in Crimean villages when streets flooded, and more than 400,000 people were without power.

Forecasters with the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring were warning of a continued threat of strong waves up to 14 feet on the Black Sea coast through Monday.

Photos showed massive waves crashing around businesses and piers in the resort city of Sochi.

In Moscow, temperatures were around 14 degrees Fahrenheit as the snow, ice and sleet continued to pile up.

Moscow's regional governor said more than 2,000 pieces of equipment were brought in to clear the streets throughout the night.

As this storm system moves out, Ukraine and Russia are expecting another storm right behind it.

Ukraine's meteorological service is forecasting a round of wet weather to pass over the region beginning Wednesday. Rainfall is forecast in the southern and southeastern regions, and snow is possible in the west.