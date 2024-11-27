The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Thanksgiving winter storm to usher in bitter blast of arctic air

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, and one of the busiest travel days of the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Thanksgiving winter storm puts millions on alert for heavy snow in Northeast, severe weather in Southeast

A powerful winter storm packing heavy snow, rain and even severe weather is threatening Thanksgiving travel plans for millions as people across the U.S. leave home ahead of the holiday to celebrate with friends and family .

As the storm sweeps into the eastern half of the U.S. after slamming the West, it will continue to strengthen and bring heavy, wet snow to interior portions of the Northeast while the Southeast braces for the potential for severe weather.

Arctic blast has nearly 230 million across US bracing for coldest air of the season

As if the winter weather from the coast-to-coast winter storm wasn't enough, nearly 230 million Americans across the U.S. will be grabbing the jackets, scarves and gloves due to a blast of arctic air being pulled in from Canada.

The coldest air of the season will start to infiltrate parts of the northern tier on Thanksgiving and will expand in coverage as the holiday week ends.

Talk about Novem-burrrrr.

Stolen gold coins from 1715 Florida shipwreck recovered

Gold coins that were reported stolen from the 1715 Fleet Shipwrecks on Florida's Treasure Coast have been recovered. Officials said that 37 stolen gold coins totaling more than $1 million in value had been found after a long investigation.

The 1715 Fleet was a group of Spanish ships that sank off Florida's coast during a hurricane in July 1715. The ships contained masses of gold, silver, jewels and other valuables from the time period.

Watch: Elderly Turkish couple clings to lambs for warmth while rescued in blizzard conditions

An elderly Turkish couple were miraculously rescued after they went missing during heavy snow. Officials said the couple became lost while returning home, and when they were located, they were found huddled together at the base of a tree.

They were wrapped around a flock of lambs to keep warm.

