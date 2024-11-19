TSA offers tips for travel during expected busiest Thanksgiving on record

Are you planning on flying to see family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday this year? You, along with millions of other Americans, may be helping set a new record for Thanksgiving travelers.

More than 18 million people are expected to make their way through airports between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, which would make this Thanksgiving the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA also noted that the busiest days of that travel period will be the Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving, along with the Sunday after.

"As we approach Thanksgiving, TSA is ready to accommodate record passenger volumes," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "The 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have all occurred in 2024, and we anticipate that trend to continue."

Given this volume of passengers making their way through check-in, security and baggage claim, travelers should plan ahead to help make their journey as smooth as possible.

Here are some tips, according to the TSA:

Arrive early - Arrive at the airport at least two hours before your scheduled boarding time for domestic flights. For international flights, arrive at least three hours before.

Bring an acceptable form of identification - The TSA recommends a REALID-compliant ID. For more information about it, visit the TSA website.

Travel with TSA PreCheck - TSA PreCheck allows travelers to go through security without following the usual protocol, such as taking off shoes, taking out laptops and removing food from luggage.

Know what you can and cannot take with you in your carry-on - For example, liquids, gels and aerosols packed in carry-on luggage should be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces. This includes Thanksgiving foods like gravy, cranberry sauce, and preserves, as they are considered liquids and gels. Solid foods, such as cakes and other baked goods, can be packed in carry-on bags.

Firearms - If carrying a firearm, pack the firearm properly in a hard-sided, locked case and put it in your checked bag. You must also declared the firearm with the airline while checking in at the airline ticket counter.

Special assistance - If you or a family member require additional assistance through security, you can request a TSA Passenger Support Specialist, who can help individuals with disabilities, medical conditions or other needs that require additional assistance.

In addition to air travel, road travel is also expected to break records this Thanksgiving. AAA expects a record 71.7 million people to travel by vehicle to their destinations, which is about 1.3 million more people than the number of Thanksgiving travelers in 2023.