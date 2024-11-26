Search
Watch: Elderly Turkish couple clings to lambs for warmth while rescued in blizzard conditions

Rescue efforts continued across the region on Monday, as emergency teams worked to save those trapped by the severe winter storm. Officials reported that over 2,000 people had been evacuated to safety.

Watch: Missing elderly couple found hugging lambs for warmth in snowstorm

ANTALYA, Turkey – An elderly Turkish couple were miraculously rescued after they went missing during heavy snowfall

Naciya and Mustafa Akin, both 70, had become lost while returning home in Antalya, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

When emergency crews finally located them, they found the couple huddled together at the base of a tree, their frail bodies wrapped around a flock of lambs for warmth. 

Footage from AFAD shows a first responder receiving lambs from a shivering Naciya Akin, who also hands a chicken to another rescuer in the remote area. 

An emergency team rescued the couple and handed them over to health care professionals, AFAD said.

The emergency team said their crews executed a successful rescue mission, recovering the couple from danger and transferring them to the care of medical experts.

Numerous roads remain closed due to heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions. Schools in 11 provinces were shut down as the region grapples with the extreme weather.

