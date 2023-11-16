The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Vince expected today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 to become Tropical Storm Vince

A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is expected to become the next named storm of the 2023 hurricane season on Friday. Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is forecast to become Tropical Storm Vince. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for several islands from the Caribbean to the Bahamas.

The current status of Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two.

Where weather could cause problems for Thanksgiving travel

About 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel during Thanksgiving, according to AAA. That’s about 2% more than last year. After a relatively quiet stretch of weather, a more active pattern is expected for the week of Thanksgiving.

The weather outlook across the U.S. for the week of Thanksgiving.

Watch this

A 787 Dreamliner airplane landed on an ice sheet in Antarctica. It’s the largest plane ever to do that.

Before you go

