This company will pay you $2,500 to release cockroaches into your home

RALEIGH, N.C. – Want to make $2,500 quickly? Well, all you have to do is release some cockroaches in your home.

You read that right. A North Carolina pest control company will pay you that much just to let some creepy crawlies run free in your humble abode.

Raleigh-based The Pest Informer said as technology advances, they are always looking for the newest and greatest ways to get rid of pests, specifically cockroaches. That is why they said they are conducting a study to test the effectiveness of a pest control technique that uses American cockroaches.

As part of the study, they will offer to pay one homeowner to release 100 roaches into their home while filming the process and testing a specific cockroach treatment.

"We contemplated doing this study in 2022, but we had issues with our legal team, and the EPA worried about the environmental impacts of this study," the company said. "This is why we’re only selecting one household to conduct this study on at a time."

If you want to participate in this study, you must either be the homeowner or have their written permission. You must be at least 21 years old and live in the continental U.S.

THESE HIDDEN INDOOR PESTS COULD TRIGGER ALLERGIES AND RESPIRATORY ISSUES

During the study, the company said all cockroach treatments will be safe for your family and pets and will last approximately 30 days.

If the cockroach infestation is not eliminated by the end of the study, the company said they will provide free traditional treatment options.

Do you believe you are the right fit for the job? Click here to fill out an application.