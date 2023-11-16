Watch: Deer smashes through Tennessee diner window, gashing teen amid the chaos

MARTIN, Tenn. – A deer went on a wild rampage after busting through a front window inside a northwestern Tennessee restaurant on Monday, and it was all captured on security camera.

The video begins with a family of six seated at a window-side table, eating dinner in the Martin restaurant called The Grind. A few seconds later, a deer can be spotted out the window trotting through the parking lot.

Then, the deer suddenly bursts through the window, sending shattered glass throughout the dining room and onto the family.

The family jumps out of their seats, with one young woman who was seated closest to the deer, falling out of hers. They all retreat away from the deer, gathering together by a corner booth.

The video cuts to other angles in the restaurant, including the bar area. There, the animal speeds through the narrow passageway behind the bar, alarming staff and patrons.

One man pushes a door open, which the deer scrambles through to escape.

According to The Tennessean newspaper, the teenager sitting by the window suffered a gash to her shoulder from the deer's hoof and needed 11 stitches at a nearby hospital.

This incident comes a few days after a viral video captured the moment a deer crashed into an eyeglass store in New Jersey. The deer sent debris flying throughout the store and sent employees hiding in the back.

Also in New Jersey, a deer tried to leap across a driveway. The deer fell short and crashed into a white pickup truck, before scrambling its way over the truck bed and away from the driveway.