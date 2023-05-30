The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain for worst drought areas as heat builds in Northeast, Midwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Daily rounds of storms to provide drought-stricken Plains a much-needed soaking

It'll be a rinse-and-repeat kind of week with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day from the northern Rockies through the Plains. This is good news for the central Plains, which currently has the worst drought conditions in the country. Parts of the exceptional drought area in Kansas could see 3 to 5 inches of rain over the next seven days.

A few of these thunderstorms could become severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with these storms, but the tornado threat will remain low.

Building heat across Northeast, Midwest could mean a late-week run at 90 degrees

A stretch of warm, dry days is expected across the northern tier this week as a weather pattern known as a "Rex block" persists over most of the eastern U.S. This pattern – a strong high-pressure system parked to the north of an upper-level low-pressure system – will keep much of the Midwest and Northeast very warm and dry throughout the week.

Record highs could be threatened by Thursday and Friday as several cities make a run at 90 degrees for the first time this season.

Chaos on Memorial Day weekend cruise

Passengers aboard the cruise ship Carnival Sunshine were left distressed as large waves churned up by a powerful storm off the Southeast coast pounded the vessel, delaying its return from the Bahamas over the Memorial Day weekend.

Video shared on social media, filmed outside a passenger's room onboard the cruise ship that was returning to Charleston, South Carolina, shows dark clouds covering the sky and large whitecaps raging in the surrounding waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Cruise ship passengers reported water damage and broken glass, as well as high waves that battered the vessel.

