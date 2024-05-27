The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Texas targeted by severe storms after deadly weekend tornadoes

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and also National Hamburger Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Texas faces renewed severe weather threat after deadly weekend

Just days after a tornado killed seven people, including two children, Texas is being threatened by the potential for dangerous storms. The worst of the weather is expected in northern and central parts of the state, including cities such as Dallas, Austin, Waco and Abilene.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Storms kill over 20 people across 5 states during Memorial Day weekend

Tornadoes ripped across America’s heartland during the long holiday weekend, killing at least 23 people. The worst of the storms happened Saturday night, when more than a dozen people were killed in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky. Additional deaths happened during a second wave of severe weather Sunday.

Watch this: Deadly tornado survivor talks about aftermath

Tommy Kerr says he and his wife survived the deadly tornado in Texas. He says this is one of the worst storms he’s ever seen.

