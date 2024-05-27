Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Texas targeted by severe storms after deadly weekend tornadoes

Start your day with the latest weather news. The Lone Star State is facing a serious risk of severe weather on Tuesday. It comes just days after a tornado killed seven people in the state, including two children.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and also National Hamburger Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Texas faces renewed severe weather threat after deadly weekend

Just days after a tornado killed seven people, including two children, Texas is being threatened by the potential for dangerous storms. The worst of the weather is expected in northern and central parts of the state, including cities such as Dallas, Austin, Waco and Abilene.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Storms kill over 20 people across 5 states during Memorial Day weekend

Tornadoes ripped across America’s heartland during the long holiday weekend, killing at least 23 people. The worst of the storms happened Saturday night, when more than a dozen people were killed in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky. Additional deaths happened during a second wave of severe weather Sunday.

    Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

  Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

  Possible tornado damage in Rogers, Arkansas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Possible tornado damage in Rogers, Arkansas on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Tiffany Rea)

  Possible tornado damage in Rogers, Arkansas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Possible tornado damage in Rogers, Arkansas on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Tiffany Rea)

  Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Tommy Kerr Via Facebook)

  Severe thunderstorm wind damage is seen in Benton County, Arkansas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Severe thunderstorm wind damage is seen in Benton County, Arkansas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hwy 94 East Fire Department)

  Severe thunderstorm wind damage is seen in Benton County, Arkansas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Severe thunderstorm wind damage is seen in Benton County, Arkansas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Hwy 94 East Fire Department)

  A tornado spins near Mountain View, Missouri, on May 26, 2024.
    A tornado spins near Mountain View, Missouri, on May 26, 2024. (Vince Waelti)

    Rogers AR tor ( )

    Rogers tornado damage. (@sonyablazed_ / X)

    Rogers tornado damage. (Rogers Police Department)

Watch this: Deadly tornado survivor talks about aftermath

Tommy Kerr says he and his wife survived the deadly tornado in Texas. He says this is one of the worst storms he’s ever seen.

Tommy Kerr of Cooke County, Texas joined FOX Weather to tell how he and his wife survived one of the worst storms he has ever experienced. The NWS rated the tornado an EF-2. 04:44

'I've been in Texas most of my life and this is one of the worst storms I've ever seen,' said tornado survivor

Tommy Kerr of Cooke County, Texas joined FOX Weather to tell how he and his wife survived one of the worst storms he has ever experienced. The NWS rated the tornado an EF-2.

