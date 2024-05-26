Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Memorial Day weekend storms kill at least 20 people

Start your day with the latest weather news. Severe weather across the central U.S. left disaster in its wake and killed more than a dozen people across several states.

By Aaron Barker , Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
After severe weather and tornadoes tore across the nation's heartland and killed at least 20 people across four states over the weekend, the threat of severe storms shifts east on Memorial Day and places millions along the Interstate 95 corridor at risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes. 03:00

Severe weather threat shifts to I-95 corridor on Memorial Day

After severe weather and tornadoes tore across the nation's heartland and killed at least 20 people across four states over the weekend, the threat of severe storms shifts east on Memorial Day and places millions along the Interstate 95 corridor at risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 27, 2024, and Memorial Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

At least 20 people were killed by storms this weekend

The severe weather that has plagued much of the central U.S. during the month of May continued this weekend.

Storms late Saturday into early Sunday killed more than a dozen people across four states. In Texas, two children were among seven people killed by a tornado that struck Valley View.

The 20th death from the Memorial Day weekend severe weather outbreak was reported during a separate round of severe weather Sunday night. That was when one person was killed in Mercer County, Kentucky, after a tree fell onto a house during a severe thunderstorm.

  • Possible tornado damage in Rogers, Arkansas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Image 1 of 8

    Possible tornado damage in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.  (Tiffany Rea)

  • Possible tornado damage to an AP Travel Center and Shell Gas Station near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Image 2 of 8

    Possible tornado damage to an AP Travel Center and Shell Gas Station near Valley View, Texas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.  (KDFW)

  • Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Image 3 of 8

    Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.  ( )

  • Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    Image 4 of 8

    Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.  (Tommy Kerr Via Facebook)

  • Image 5 of 8

    Rogers tornado damage. (Rogers Police Department)

  • Denton, Texas tornado damage.
    Image 6 of 8

    Denton, Texas, tornado damage. (@Jake_lev03)

  • Image 7 of 8

    Scenes from a Shell gas station and travel stop on I-35 at the Lone Oak exit near Valley View, Texas, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.  ( )

  • Image 8 of 8

    Rogers tornado damage. (Rogers Police Department)

Severe weather targets mid-Atlantic, Southeast on Memorial Day

Powerful storms will be a problem for millions of people along the Interstate 95 corridor into the Southeast on Memorial Day. Major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Baltimore are among the places expecting to see the worst weather.

The severe weather outlook for Monday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this: Women get caught in tornado crossing road

Two women were recording video when a tornado cut across the road they were driving.

Two women drive into a tornado in Valley View, Texas Saturday night. You can see the wind and rain pick up through the windshield. The two women are terrified as the car shakes then paralyzed as winds subside. 03:06

Terrifying Video: Two women drive through Texas tornado

Two women drive into a tornado in Valley View, Texas Saturday night. You can see the wind and rain pick up through the windshield. The two women are terrified as the car shakes then paralyzed as winds subside.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...