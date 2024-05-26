The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Memorial Day weekend storms kill at least 20 people

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 27, 2024, and Memorial Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

At least 20 people were killed by storms this weekend

The severe weather that has plagued much of the central U.S. during the month of May continued this weekend.

Storms late Saturday into early Sunday killed more than a dozen people across four states. In Texas, two children were among seven people killed by a tornado that struck Valley View.

The 20th death from the Memorial Day weekend severe weather outbreak was reported during a separate round of severe weather Sunday night. That was when one person was killed in Mercer County, Kentucky, after a tree fell onto a house during a severe thunderstorm.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Severe weather targets mid-Atlantic, Southeast on Memorial Day

Powerful storms will be a problem for millions of people along the Interstate 95 corridor into the Southeast on Memorial Day. Major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Baltimore are among the places expecting to see the worst weather.

The severe weather outlook for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Women get caught in tornado crossing road

Two women were recording video when a tornado cut across the road they were driving.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.