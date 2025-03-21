The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Renewed severe weather threat returns to storm-weary South
Top weather news for Thursday, March 21, 2025: Millions are in the threat zone for severe weather this weekend while Florida still deals with wildfire threats.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Friday, March 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Weekend severe weather threat eyes parts of South recently ravaged by tornado outbreak
(FOX Weather)
Parts of the South still reeling from the deadly tornado outbreak earlier this week are casting another weary eye on the skies as a renewed threat of severe weather looms this weekend.
While some severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday in the middle Mississippi Valley, millions are under a stronger severe weather threat on Sunday.
Cities in the risk zone include Shreveport and Memphis.
Wildfire threats continue in Florida as spring breakers flock to sunny beaches
Florida's sunshine is a big draw for spring breakers, but the lack of rain has led to critical wildfire conditions across a large swath of the state's Atlantic coast.
A massive fire burning in the southern Miami-Dade County area ballooned to 25,000 acres on Friday while only remaining 30% contained. Nearby flames and smoke have forced hours-long closures of the 18-Mile Stretch of US1 that serves as the main link to the Florida Keys over the past three days.
Watch: Oklahoma man plays ‘Amazing Grace’ outside ruins of home burned in wildfire ‘raining’ from the sky
Wildfires burning in Oklahoma have destroyed dozens of homes across the state, including the home of the McKinley family in Stillwater, where thousands of acres have been burned.
Brittany and Scott said they spent a few hours fighting the fires on the ground and thought they had them put out, but suddenly things changed. "Out of the South came an absolute firestorm," Scott said.
They fled, only to return and find their home in ruins.
"We were just standing there looking at it, not saying anything, and Scott turns around and he goes ‘I gotta do something,’" Brittany said. That's when he pulled his bagpipes out of the car, she said.
In a video that has since gone viral, Scott began to play "Amazing Grace" in front of the smoking remains of their home. She said she and Scott both knew they wanted to rebuild their home in that same spot at that moment.
Before you go
Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.
- NOAA's new astronomical spring weather outlook paints a familiar tune
- See it: Dirty rain, snow caused by dust storm in Southern Plains showers Great Lakes region
- 'Chicagohenge' to put on spectacular sun show across Windy City as spring begins
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.