Weather News
Florida wildfire closes 18-Mile Stretch of US1 again for third straight day, severing link to Keys

MIAMI - A raging wildfire has once again forced the closure of Florida's busy 18-Mile Stretch that provides the main link to the Florida Keys.  It's the third straight day the main road has been shut down, creating a renewed headache for traffic attempting to get to or from the keys. 

The fire has been burning in the southern Miaimi-Dade County area near the highway and ballooned to 22,000 acres on Thursday while only remaining 20% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

But nearly the entire eastern half of the Florida Peninsula is on alert for wildfires Thursday, prompting officials to urge residents once again to avoid outdoor burning.

A video shared by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows crews driving through the flames and smoke during the emergency response, as well as helicopters battling the fire from above. 

Officials had warned residents in the region that smoke could drift into neighborhoods, leading to air quality issues.

  • This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
    Image 1 of 5

    This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (@MiamiDadeFire/X)

  • This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
    Image 2 of 5

    This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (@MiamiDadeFire/X)

  • This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
    Image 3 of 5

    This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (@MiamiDadeFire/X)

  • This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
    Image 4 of 5

    This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (@MiamiDadeFire/X)

  • This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
    Image 5 of 5

    This image shows a wildfire burning in Miami-Dade County in Florida on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (@MiamiDadeFire/X)

"It's also spring break for many people across the country," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "And many people go to this part of the country for spring break. So, whether you live there or you're visiting, you know that this is a concern (Thursday)."

The 18-Mile Stretch was only closed for less than an hour on Wednesday but faced a several-hour closure on Tuesday. Officials have no estimate when the road is expected to reopen Thursday. 

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has focused an elevated or critical wildfire risk on most of the eastern half of the Florida Peninsula, including millions of people from Orlando to Melbourne and southward through West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.

This graphic shows the wildfire threat in Florida on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

This graphic shows the wildfire threat in Florida on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

In tandem, Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for several counties along Florida's east coast from the Daytona Beach area south along Interstate 95 into Miami.

This graphic shows the active Fire Weather Warnings in effect in Florida on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

This graphic shows the active Fire Weather Warnings in effect in Florida on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The FOX Forecast Center said a cold front associated with a powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions to the Plains and severe weather to the Midwest and Great Lakes on Wednesday will see strong winds and low relative humidity out ahead of it.

And with the lack of precipitation and the Sunshine State experiencing some drought conditions, that would allow for wildfires to quickly spread if one was to ignite.

