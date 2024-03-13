The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Denver slammed with snow as severe storms threaten central US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, March 14, 2024, and Pi Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Denver turns snowy as winter storm pounds region

Snow is blanketing much of the Rocky Mountains as a powerful storm system moves across the U.S. Denver is expected to see about a foot of snow before the storm moves away early Friday, making travel difficult, to say the least. The higher elevations will likely see several feet of snow. March snowstorms are fairly common in the Denver area, but it’s been a while since the Mile High City has experienced one.

The snowfall forecast for the Denver area.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threat expands in central US

Dangerous storms are plowing across the Midwest on Thursday morning. However, the zone under threat of severe weather will expand into the South later in the day. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all possible, with thunderstorms developing Thursday evening. The worst of the weather is expected to happen in parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The severe weather outlook for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Santa Ana winds roar into Southern California

High Wind Warnings cover much of California. Forecasters are warning of damaging winds that could gust above hurricane strength in some places. In Southern California, these types of offshore winds are called the Santa Anas, and they can create real problems. Areas around Los Angeles, such as Anaheim and San Bernardino, could see winds gusting to 70 mph.

The wind alerts that have been issued in Southern California.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 25 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. Arkansas is along the path of totality, and a festival gives people the chance to get married during the astronomical event. Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

