Severe storms target Midwest, South in multiday threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The risk of severe weather is increasing Wednesday and Thursday for the central U.S., where storms could produce tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The storms initially kicked off Tuesday just outside Kansas City, Missouri, dropping ping-pong and golf-ball-sized hail. Kansas City is again situated right in the middle of Wednesday's threat zone.

Storm coverage and the threat of severe weather will ramp up as moisture, atmospheric energy and wind shear – the change in wind speed and direction with height – are all expected to be higher than Tuesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Nearly 13 million people are situated in the two areas of concern for severe weather. The initial location will be along a warm front that extends across Missouri and Kansas. Storms are expected to develop across northeastern Kansas after 5 p.m. local time before expanding into Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.

Severe thunderstorms are expected Wednesday across parts of the central Plains and lower Missouri Valley. Isolated severe storms may occur across parts of the southern Plains.

For those storms that move north of the warm front, large to very large hail (greater than 2 inches) will be the primary threat. However, any storms that manage to stay along and south of the warm front will be able to tap into the warm, humid air and could produce 60-plus-mph wind gusts along with a few tornadoes.

"There's a tornado aspect here, but it's probably going to be more likely that folks will experience large hail versus a tornado," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Doesn't mean that you don't want to take it seriously, but if I were living in Kansas City, I would definitely be parking my car under the carport or garage."

Hailstones greater than 2 inches in diameter will be possible with the more dominant and intense supercells.

The severe weather threat is still a bit uncertain for areas to the south, stretching from southeastern Kansas into extreme North Texas, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The atmospheric conditions may support storms capable of all hazards like tornadoes, hail and strong winds. However, a cap, or "lid" in the atmosphere , could block storms from forming in that area.

Severe weather threat expands Thursday

This week's main day of severe weather on Thursday will again focus on two separate corridors.

The first will span from southern Iowa and northern Missouri into central Illinois, while the other will be located farther south from eastern Oklahoma and East Texas into Louisiana and Arkansas.

"This is going to be a rough go of things. Looking at the extended forecast for Kansas City, we keep you in the outlook," Merwin said. "We actually have a Level 3 out of 5. The fact that the Storm Prediction Center has triggered this for Thursday ahead of time says something."

The greatest threat of severe weather Thursday is expected to be from southeastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas.

The setup will be very similar to that on Wednesday. Conditions near the surface low-pressure system and the warm front will likely result in an arc of supercells across northern Missouri, Illinois and southeastern Iowa.

If you live south of the front in the warm air, you could see storms that produce tornadoes, strong wind gusts and hail larger than 2 inches. However, any storm that moves north of the front will likely only produce hail.

To the south, storms should explode ahead of a dryline across Oklahoma and northeastern Texas starting early in the afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said.

With temperatures expected to remain around 80 degrees and dew points in the 60s, ample atmospheric energy will be available. This will combine with moderate wind shear to create supercells capable of producing all severe weather hazards.

It remains a bit uncertain how the initial supercells will develop throughout the evening, the FOX Forecast Center said. If they combine to form a squall line, the risk of destructive straight-line winds will rise before the storms weaken overnight.

Friday and beyond

The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms will likely continue into Friday from East Texas into the Southeast as the main front gets caught up along the South.

A string of wet days is becoming likely through the weekend for locations that don't need any additional rain. Jackson, Mississippi, is currently experiencing its fourth-wettest start to the year and is again in the bull's-eye for heavy rain.

A look at the rain forecast in the South starting Thursday through Saturday.

Multiple days of heavy rain will lead to a swath of 3-plus inches across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, with possibly even higher amounts.