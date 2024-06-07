The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat isn't over

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 8, 2024, and National Best Friends Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather returns to the Plains

After a relative break following a very busy May for severe weather , the Plains were back in the headlines Friday night as strong thunderstorms raced across Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Another round of severe weather is expected in some of the same areas Saturday, with the worst storms expected in a narrow swath that stretches from eastern Colorado into Kansas.

The severe weather outlook for Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Florida to trade extreme heat for tropical rain

After a heat wave bakes Florida through the weekend, tropical rainfall will drench the Sunshine State next week. Heat index readings in the triple-digits are expected across much of the Florida Peninsula until about Tuesday. That's when heavy rain from a low in the Gulf of Mexico will arrive and bring the threat of flooding.

The rainfall forecast for Florida next week.

(FOX Weather)



What happened here?

A heartwarming rescue took place in Massachusetts this week when a horse found itself in a precarious situation, falling through the floor of a barn. Valcour, an 8-year-old Lipizzaner gelding, was comfortably standing in his stall Monday morning at his home in Ipswich when the floor beneath him suddenly gave way, resulting in him getting partially stuck in the broken floorboards.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting:

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.