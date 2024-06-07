Massachusetts horse saved in 4-hour rescue after falling through barn floor

IPSWICH, Ma. – A heartwarming rescue took place in Massachusetts this week when a horse found itself in a precarious situation, falling through the floor of a barn.

The 4-hour-long rescue operation led by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) was intense and dramatic, showcasing the hard work of the teams involved.

Valcour, an 8-year-old Lipizzaner gelding, was comfortably standing in his stall Monday morning at his home in Ipswich when the floor beneath him suddenly gave way, resulting in him getting partially stuck in the broken floorboards.

"The owners reached out to their local vet after it happened," explained Kaycie McCarthy, equine and farm animal outreach and rescue manager at MSPCA's Nevins Farm. "The doctor knew immediately that they needed more help - and special equipment - to free poor Valcour, so they called us."

Thankfully, Valcour sustained no life-threatening injuries and expected he will make a full recovery, thanks to the help of first responders and a specialized team from the MSPCA-Angell.

"We aren’t sure how this happened," she adds. "There was empty space in the barn below the stall, so it’s possible that the wood rotted, and that’s why the floor broke, but the important thing is that the horse is safe."

McCarthy thanks the Ipswich Fire Department and Northeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team for their crucial assistance in the rescue. The MSPCA trains first responders to handle such emergencies like this, and they can rely on them for help.

"But this is also a good example of why it’s important that everyone with pets – including horses – knows what to do when emergencies happen," she said.