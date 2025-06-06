Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Supercell spawns 19 tornadoes across Texas, more severe weather ahead

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Friday, June 6, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather threatens nearly 90 million, covering large swath of US as storms barrel into weekend

Severe storms remain ongoing and are expected to continue to pose problems throughout the day Friday from the southern Plains to the Southeast. Wind gusts topping more than 60 mph, a few tornadoes and very large to giant hail are the main concerns.

The pattern will show little change compared to Thursday, and, once again, a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued across the High Plains.

The overall pattern supports multiple opportunities for severe storms through Saturday and potentially into early next week from Texas through Georgia, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A look at the the severe storm threat in the South on Friday and Saturday.

Supercell cuts path through 2 states, producing tornadoes live on FOX Weather

A powerful supercell thunderstorm trekked across eastern New Mexico and West Texas on Thursday, producing tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding.

This single storm spawned an astonishing 19 tornadoes, the FOX Forecast Center said, causing significant damage that ranged from mobile homes being overturned to roofs being ripped off buildings.

The storm traveled more than 80 miles, producing its first tornadoes around Causey, New Mexico , and not giving up before reaching Lubbock, Texas, during the evening hours, where most of the impacts were felt.

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic was able to take video of the cell, which produced a rope-like, dusty twister out in what many would proverbially call ‘the middle of nowhere.’

Watch: Drone video shows giant wave swallowing up swimmers on Mexican beach

A harrowing scene unfolded along a Mexican beach as drone footage captured swimmers becoming swamped by a huge wave in the wake of Tropical Storm Alvin.

The nearly 2 1/2-minute video shows walls of angry surf crashing onto the sandy shoreline of Icacos Beach on Sunday, giving three swimmers quite the ride as they bobbed up and down – and sometimes disappeared beneath – the swells.

