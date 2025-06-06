Severe weather threatens nearly 90 million, covering large swath of US as storms barrel into weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Nearly 90 million Americans are under threat of severe weather Friday in an area covering a broad swathe of the continental U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains.

The FOX Forecast Center expects damaging wind gusts and large hail to be the main hazards for those living in the area covered by the threat, as rounds of severe storms are expected to last through the weekend.

The southern Plains, including the Texas panhandle, Oklahoma and Kansas, are at particular risk of large, egg-sized hail on Friday on the heels of a strong supercell thunderstorm that produced several tornadoes and flash flooding from the New Mexico state line to Lubbock, Texas.

While the threat of severe storms stretches from West Texas to Maine on Friday, some of the most damaging impacts are expected from the southern Plains through the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

Severe thunderstorms produced tornado warnings in Oklahoma in the early morning hours on Friday.

"It's like all of this action has been riding the [Interstate]-40 corridor and the I-40 corridor has been the focus of all the action this entire week," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

Storms are expected to develop daily in the afternoons and evenings, with leftover energy driving some thunderstorm formation in the overnight hours. The threat is expected to gradually move east as the weekend progresses.

This graphic shows the severe weather pattern heading into the weekend, beginning Friday, June 6, 2025.

Texas, Oklahoma at particular risk of damaging hail Friday

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms covering two pockets of the southern Plains: an area from southeastern Colorado to southwestern Nebraska and part ot the Oklahoma panhandle, and part of the Texas panhandle including Lubbock into parts of eastern New Mexico.

Those areas could see large egg-sized hail as storms develop Friday.

The largest threat of damaging wind gusts covers those areas in the Southeast, including Kentucky, Tennessee and northern Georgia.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Friday, June 6, 2025.

Severe storms bring weekend flash flood threat for Southern Plains, Deep South

Tropical moisture from the Gulf will enhance severe storms through the weekend, meaning that they will be able to produce lots of rain in a short amount of time. Rain rates have the potential to easily exceed 1 inch per hour at times.

A Level 2 out of 4 Flash Flood Threat has been issued for much of Oklahoma on Friday and flood threats will follow the path of severe thunderstorms through the weekend.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat through the weekend beginning Friday, June 6, 2025.

Although the storms are expected to move at a decent pace, the setup may allow some areas to experience repeated rounds of heavy rain. This "training" effect—where storms repeatedly form over the same locations, could lead to totals exceeding 3 inches, and possibly as high as 5 inches by the time it's all over.