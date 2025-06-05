Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Single drill hole could spark international gold rush in Finland after ‘significant’ discovery

The significant discovery was confirmed to be found in bedrock samples taken from the site in February along the Karelian Gold Line in Ukkolanvaara, according to mining and exploration company Endomines.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Creeks and rivers in California are running high due to snow melt, and the erosion is revealing new gold deposits in the foothills of the Sierra. FOX Weather met up with a group of gold-hunting enthusiasts and tagged along as they searched streams for the precious metal. 

FILE – 'Gold Rush 2.0': California's historic winter revealing new gold deposits

Creeks and rivers in California are running high due to snow melt, and the erosion is revealing new gold deposits in the foothills of the Sierra. FOX Weather met up with a group of gold-hunting enthusiasts and tagged along as they searched streams for the precious metal. 

UKKOLANVAARA, Finland – A single drill hole in Finland has unearthed a significant gold deposit, sending shockwaves through the global markets in what could likely be a new international gold rush.

The significant discovery was confirmed to be found in bedrock samples taken from the site in February along the Karelian Gold Line in Ukkolanvaara, according to mining and exploration company Endomines.

The initial drill hole, named UKKO-001, hit three major gold-rich sections and has exceeded expectations, the company's CEo, Kari Vyhtinen, said.

"An impressive result was achieved with the very first drill hole," he notes. "The result confirms the great gold potential of the Ukko-deposit in Ukkolanvaara. Three such high-grade gold zones in the same drill hole is something we have never seen before in exploration."

GOLD RING WITH MARK OF CHRIST LOST 500 YEARS AGO RECENTLY FOUND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION

Gold bars are seen close-up on nugget grains.

FILE – Gold bars are seen close-up on nugget grains.

(Adobe Stock Images)

Vyhtinen said their plan was to conduct only a three-to four-week research campaign in the area, but the company has now decided to continue the investigations indefinitely. 

"The iron deposit in Ukkolanvaara is very extensive," he adds. "Additionally, observations of visible gold in several drill holes indicate that gold is present over a wider area in connection with the iron deposit."

Vyhtinen believes the gold discovery will prove to be "significant."

The company's findings show various samples of gold ranging upwards of nearly 10 grams per metric ton. To date, 12 holes have been drilled, with more results pending.

Tags
Loading...