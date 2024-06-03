The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening heat wave grips West

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and National Cheese Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Possibly record-setting heat wave bakes West

Just a handful of days into meteorological summer, and heat is already becoming life-threatening in the western U.S. Heat alerts have been issued for parts of California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. It’s possible that Las Vegas could set a record for its earliest 110-degree day during this heat wave.

Heat alerts have been issued across several states in the western U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Second of rare June atmospheric river storms soaks Northwest

Rare June atmospheric river storms are dumping rain on the Northwest this week. The first ended earlier Monday before the second one arrived Monday evening. Flood alerts are up for parts of Washington.

Flood alerts have been issued in the Northwest.

(FOX Weather)



Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts

A region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii that hasn’t erupted since 1974 became active Monday. Officials said the eruption is happening in a remote area and is low in volume, but vog could become a problem for areas downwind of the volcano.

Watch this: Octopus changes color as it scrambles to water

In one of nature’s more amazing spectacles, beachgoers witnessed an octopus change colors as it crawled from the rocky shore toward the ocean.

Before you go

Here are a few more helpful links that will help you get ready for hurricane season.

