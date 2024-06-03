Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

California shark attack forces closure of Del Mar beach after man receives significant injuries to torso, arm

The city of Del Mar said that the unidentified 46-year-old man was attacked shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday while he was swimming in the ocean about 100 years offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Shark bites aren't something you hear about every day, but it can still happen. (Video from July 2022) 03:52

Stay shark smart: What to know when you head into the water

Shark bites aren't something you hear about every day, but it can still happen. (Video from July 2022)

DEL MAR, Calif. A day at the beach nearly turned tragic in California on Sunday after a man swimming in the water off Del Mar was bitten several times by a shark and suffered significant injuries.

The city of Del Mar said that the unidentified 46-year-old man was attacked shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday while he was swimming in the ocean about 100 years offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street.

US NAMED SHARK ATTACK CAPITAL OF WORLD IN 2023

A tiger shark rammed and bit a fisherman’s kayak off Hawaii’s Oahu island on Friday, May 12. Video recorded by Scott Haraguchi shows the animal charge at him and bite his kayak. Haraguchi then kicks the shark away. (Video from May 2023) 00:38

'Tiger shark rammed me': Tiger shark attacks kayaker off Hawaii coast

A tiger shark rammed and bit a fisherman’s kayak off Hawaii’s Oahu island on Friday, May 12. Video recorded by Scott Haraguchi shows the animal charge at him and bite his kayak. Haraguchi then kicks the shark away. (Video from May 2023)

According to a report from FOX 5 in San Diego, lifeguards said they saw a swimmer helping another swimmer and responded to the area but were unaware of what had occurred.

Officials said the victim received significant, but not life-threatening, injuries that included bites to his torso, left arm and hand.

SURFER SURVIVES SHARK ATTACK IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

This photo shows a sign posted at a beach in Del Mar, California, warning of a shark attack on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

This photo shows a sign posted at a beach in Del Mar, California, warning of a shark attack on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

(City of Del Mar / FOX Weather)

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

After the shark attack, lifeguards placed signs and closed Del Mar beaches for recreation, such as swimming and surfing, for 1 mile in both directions from where the incident occurred.

That closure remained in effect until Monday morning.

Tags
Loading...