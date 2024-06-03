California shark attack forces closure of Del Mar beach after man receives significant injuries to torso, arm

DEL MAR, Calif. – A day at the beach nearly turned tragic in California on Sunday after a man swimming in the water off Del Mar was bitten several times by a shark and suffered significant injuries.

The city of Del Mar said that the unidentified 46-year-old man was attacked shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday while he was swimming in the ocean about 100 years offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street.

According to a report from FOX 5 in San Diego, lifeguards said they saw a swimmer helping another swimmer and responded to the area but were unaware of what had occurred.

Officials said the victim received significant, but not life-threatening, injuries that included bites to his torso, left arm and hand.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

After the shark attack, lifeguards placed signs and closed Del Mar beaches for recreation, such as swimming and surfing, for 1 mile in both directions from where the incident occurred.

That closure remained in effect until Monday morning.