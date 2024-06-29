The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Beryl barrels toward Caribbean

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 29, 2024, and International Mud Day. Start your day with a clear understanding of everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: Tropical Storm Beryl -> Hurricane Beryl soon?

Tropical Storm Beryl is quickly gathering steam in the central Atlantic with at least one island nation in the Caribbean now under a Hurricane Watch. Beryl's wind speeds are forecast to eventually reach over 100 mph. Tropical storm-force winds are likely along the affected islands by Sunday with hurricane-force winds likely Sunday night or Monday morning, according to the NHC.

The latest stats for Beryl.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threatens over 70 million through the weekend

In the mainland, it's looking like a stormy weekend across large swaths of the East. A severe weather threat looms for parts of the Ohio Valley into the Lower Great Lakes and Pennsylvania, including Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Buffalo on Saturday. The threat shifts east to the I-95 corridor and the Northeast on Sunday where the threat covers the major cities of Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Saturday severe weather threat

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Drivers get pummeled by sudden flash flood cascading off Utah bluff

Many vehicles narrowly avoided getting trapped in the heavy torrents of rain and hail unleashed by a storm in Moab , Utah on Thursday.

