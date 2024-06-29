Over 70 million under threat of severe weather this weekend across Ohio Valley, Northeast

It’ll be a rather stormy kickoff to the Fourth of July holiday week for tens of millions across the Ohio Valley, Lower Great Lakes and eventually the Northeast as a frontal system sweeps through a threat of severe weather.

The threat first looms Saturday for the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes, where abundant moisture will find an incredibly unstable air mass favorable for severe thunderstorms.

Storms will begin building through midday and early afternoon with the greatest threat of severe weather across eastern Ohio into central Pennsylvania and upstate New York into Saturday evening.

Saturday severe weather outlook

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has that area encompassing about 22 million people at a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday.

Widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher are possible across the region, with a threat of isolated tornadoes, especially in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh.

Storms should weaken a bit overnight.

Severe weather threat shifts into the Northeast Sunday

Stormy weather re-fires on Sunday as a cold front pushes east and heads into the heart of the nation’s population core.

The pattern threatens severe weather along the Interstate 95 corridor from Norfolk, Virginia, and Washington D.C. through Philadelphia and New York City and even north through Boston into Maine.

Sunday severe weather outlook

Similar to Saturday’s risks farther west, these storms could carry damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more and a threat of isolated tornadoes.

The SPC has this area in a Level 2 risk Sunday, encompassing roughly 55 million people.

The storms will quickly push offshore, leaving a calmer Monday as the calendar flips to July.