Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: New threat emerges in Caribbean as tropical weather season progresses

It's Friday, June 27, 2025.

Caribbean monitored for possible tropical development ahead of Fourth of July holiday

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather over Central America that is expected to briefly move over the Bay of Campeche in the coming days.

While the odds of tropical development remain low so far, forecasters expect the area of showers and thunderstorms to bring beneficial rainfall to parts of drought-stricken Mexico.

Even if the system were to organize, any impacts would remain well south of the U.S.–Mexico border, near Tampico, Mexico, which is roughly 300 miles south of the Lone Star State.

This graphic shows an area to watch in the Caribbean Sea.

(FOX Weather)



Invest 95E could become Tropical Storm Flossie in Eastern Pacific this weekend

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor the development of an area of low pressure in the Eastern Pacific that's expected to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Flossie this weekend.

The area to watch has been designated as Invest 95E by the NHC. An invest is a naming conversion used to identify areas forecasters are investigating for possible tropical development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

The NHC said that showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 95E a few hundred miles south-southwest of the coast of Guatemala have diminished over the past day or so, but the system is expected to encounter more favorable upper-level winds in a few days.

This graphic shows the development chances for Invest 95E in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Fireball meteor believed to have crashed into Georgia home after sending shockwaves across Southeast

Damage was reported at a home in Georgia after a bright fireball meteor shot across the Southeast sky Thursday afternoon, startling anyone who heard or felt it, according to hundreds of social media posts and fireball reports submitted to astronomy organizations.

Between noon and 12:30 p.m. ET more than 140 reports of a fireball were submitted to the American Meteor Society website from Georgia , South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

"This was the middle of the day, and it just came out of nowhere," one fireball report on the American Meteor Society read from Perry, Georgia.

