Watch: Heroic California police officers save baby from inside locked, scorching car in Corona

CORONA, Calif. – A potentially deadly situation was averted in California last week after the heroic actions of police helped to save the life of a baby locked inside a hot car.

According to the City of Corona Police Department, officers rushed to a parking lot on June 17 after receiving a report that a baby was left alone inside a vehicle with the engine turned off and the windows rolled up.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Corona police released dramatic video of the rescue, showing the officers first pulling up to the scene and looking inside the car before finding the baby in the back seat.

The video then shows the heroic officer smashing the driver's side window to unlock the vehicle before saving the baby from the car and then hugging him after the rescue.

FIRESTARTER: LEAVING YOUR WATER BOTTLE IN THE SUNLIGHT CAN HAVE DISASTROUS RESULTS

The FOX Forecast Center found that the daytime high temperature at the official recording site at the Corona Airport reached a scorching 95 degrees that day. The Corona Fire Department used a thermo-device and found that the temperature inside the car was about 110 degrees.

While this story did have a happy ending, other children have unfortunately died after being left inside hot vehicles in 2025.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

A Florida man was arrested on June 6 and charged in the death of his 18-month-old son, who he allegedly left in a hot truck for more than three hours while he went to get a haircut and then drank beer and shots at a local bar, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

According to data from NoHeatstroke.org, 39 children died from heat-related issues in 2024 – an increase of 35% from the previous year.

While the number is lower than the record-setting years of 2018 and 2019, which saw 53 deaths each, the trend remains concerning.

MINUTES MATTER: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU SEE A CHILD LOCKED IN A HOT CAR

According to the advocacy group Kids and Car Safety, a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s, making young children particularly vulnerable to heatstroke.

According to NoHeatstroke.org, most hot car deaths occur when a caregiver forgets a child inside, with only a small number of cases involving intentional acts.

If you encounter a child or adult suffering from a heat-related illness, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

While waiting for emergency services, move the person into a shaded area or indoors to help stabilize their situation.