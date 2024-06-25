The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target big Northeast, mid-Atlantic cities

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 26, 2024, and also National Coconut Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast, mid-Atlantic face severe weather threat Wednesday

Some of the nation’s largest Northeast and mid-Atlantic cities are facing the threat of severe weather Wednesday. The worst storms are expected in a swath that stretches from New York to Kentucky. Cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington are included in the zone. The primary threat with any severe storms will be damaging winds, but hail and even tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

Major disaster declared in Midwest as flooding continues

A major disaster has been declared in Iowa as the Midwest continues to deal with historic flooding that has killed at least two people. Levee breaks, dam failures and bridge collapses are just some of the impacts that have displaced dozens of people across the region.

Hurricane HQ: Invest 94L being tracked in Atlantic

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, designated Invest 94L, is being tracked, as well as another disturbance much farther out in the ocean. Saharan dust is keeping a lid on most of the tropics right now.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

Watch this: Weather satellite blasts off

America’s newest weather satellite, called GOES-U, is on its way to orbit Earth 22,000 miles away.

