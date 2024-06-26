Northeast, mid-Atlantic face severe weather threat Wednesday

NEW YORK – Some of the nation’s largest Northeast and mid-Atlantic cities are facing the threat of severe weather on Wednesday.

The worst storms are expected in a swath stretching from New York to Kentucky. Along this zone, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed major cities such as New York City , Philadelphia , Pittsburgh , Baltimore and Washington at a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat.

The primary threat with any severe storms will be damaging winds , but hail and even tornadoes are possible.

"It's going to hang in there overnight, and then by tomorrow (Thursday), we still have the showers out there for your early-morning commute," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "Things clear out just a little bit. Then it gets unsettled for the weekend."