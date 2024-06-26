Northeast, mid-Atlantic face severe weather threat Wednesday

Search
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed major cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington at a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Clusters of thunderstorms accompanied by potentially damaging wind gusts are possible Wednesday from the Ohio Valley into northern Mid-Atlantic.

NEW YORK – Some of the nation’s largest Northeast and mid-Atlantic cities are facing the threat of severe weather on Wednesday. 

The worst storms are expected in a swath stretching from New York to Kentucky. Along this zone, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed major cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington at a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat.

The severe weather outlook for Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
(FOX Weather)

 

The primary threat with any severe storms will be damaging winds, but hail and even tornadoes are possible.

"It's going to hang in there overnight, and then by tomorrow (Thursday), we still have the showers out there for your early-morning commute," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "Things clear out just a little bit. Then it gets unsettled for the weekend."

