The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms take aim at major cities this week
Start your day with the latest weather news. After flooding led to a chaotic weather weekend in the Midwest, the region braces for severe storms that could impact some of its largest cities.
It's Monday, June 24, 2024, and also National Take Back the Lunch Break Day.
Severe weather takes aim at major Midwest cities
The Midwest was hit hard by flooding this weekend, with some rivers reaching record-high levels. The region now faces the threat of severe weather this week, with cities such as Chicago, Des Moines, Milwaukee and Minneapolis possibly being impacted.
Central US being cooked by extreme heat
Summer is back with a vengeance in the central U.S. on Monday. Temperatures into the 90s and heat index readings into the triple digits are expected from South Dakota to Florida. Heat alerts cover more than a dozen states in the region.
Watch this: Tornado damage
Drone video shows the damage caused by a tornado in Wisconsin over the weekend.
