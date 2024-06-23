The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms take aim at major cities this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 24, 2024, and also National Take Back the Lunch Break Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather takes aim at major Midwest cities

The Midwest was hit hard by flooding this weekend, with some rivers reaching record-high levels. The region now faces the threat of severe weather this week, with cities such as Chicago, Des Moines, Milwaukee and Minneapolis possibly being impacted.

The severe weather outlook for the Midwest this week.

(FOX Weather)



Central US being cooked by extreme heat

Summer is back with a vengeance in the central U.S. on Monday. Temperatures into the 90s and heat index readings into the triple digits are expected from South Dakota to Florida. Heat alerts cover more than a dozen states in the region.

The heat alerts posted for the central and southeastern U.S. through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Tornado damage

Drone video shows the damage caused by a tornado in Wisconsin over the weekend.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.