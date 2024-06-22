Levee break, flash flooding leads to urgent evacuations in northern Iowa town

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa – A levee break along Iowa's Rock River early Saturday morning led to a frantic evacuation in the town of Rock Valley in the dark of night as water levels suddenly began rising, flooding parts of town.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency, and city officials even took to sounding tornado sirens to get the town's attention to the urgent situation at hand.

"We are setting off sirens in (Rock Valley)," the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. "This means to evacuate your house if able."

Rock Valley city officials have been posting updated maps on their town's social media feeds showing growing areas of evacuation orders as waters continue to rise. The sheriff’s office reported at least two bridges and road had washed out as dawn broke over Iowa.

"We have boats and emergency personnel coming in from neighboring towns," city officials posted on social media. "Please continue to stay home if you are not in the emergency evacuation areas. Plans are being made for further evacuations. We will continue to highlight areas of town on the map with anticipated evacuations."

next Image 1 of 10

prev next Image 2 of 10

prev next Image 3 of 10

prev next Image 4 of 10

prev next Image 5 of 10

prev next Image 6 of 10

prev next Image 7 of 10

prev next Image 8 of 10

prev next Image 9 of 10

prev Image 10 of 10

HOW FLOODWATER CAN MAKE YOU VERY SICK

A shelter was established at a local church. But as the waters rose, getting people there became more challenging.

"Currently we have dive teams, swift boats and task force teams in the water," city officials posted in an update later Saturday morning. "Using pickups, tractors, trucks or loaders is no longer an option for evacuation because of the water current and height. Please know all boats and teams are doing all they can to get to each and every one of your loved ones."

A rain gauge in Rock Valley reported over 6 inches of rain in the past 72 hours, while nearby towns of Ashton and Terril have reported around 8 inches of rain as multiple thunderstorms swept across the area.

Iowa's Gov. Kim Richards issued an emergency disaster proclamation for Sioux County, directing state resources to help Rock Valley and other flooded communities in Iowa.