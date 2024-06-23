Drone video shows tornado wreckage in Janesville, Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. – At least one large tornado was spotted moving through southeast Wisconsin on Saturday night, leaving a path of destruction and power outages in its wake.

Janesville city officials said a tornado touched down on the south side of the community, causing considerable damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

Storm spotters in the area recorded video showing the twister when the tornado-warned storm was moving through Rock County about 8:30 p.m.

Drone video from the Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers showed several homes with significant damage, including missing roofs and campers flipped over by the powerful weather system.

Officials said they activated the city's Emergency Operations Center and resources are available for residents impacted by the severe weather event. Officials also said they are looking for volunteers to help with storm cleanup.

Parts of Janesville, including Center Avenue, Kellog Avenue, Beloit Avenue and State Highway 11, have been closed due to disaster response.

Many large trees were snapped in half and power poles were down in the area.

Tornado damage was also reported west of Janesville in Lafayette County.

According to the parish website, Apple Grove Lutheran Church in Argyle was destroyed by a tornado Saturday evening.

"The good news is we are all safe and we continue to be the body of Christ and will through this time as well," the message read.

On Sunday morning, thousands were without power across the Great Lakes and Midwest, including nearly 12,000 in Wisconsin and 22,000 in Illinois. Most of the outages in Wisconsin are in Rock and Walworth counties.

Damage survey teams with the National Weather Service will need to assess the destruction to confirm the strength of the tornado based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.