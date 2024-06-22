Here’s why Sunday’s thunderstorm threat in New England is a bit unusual

As a frontal boundary attempts to slice through the warm, humid air from the Northeast's recent heat wave, a few storms are expected to turn severe on Sunday, potentially bringing hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted 54 million Americans for being at a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, with parts of five states being at an increased threat of a Level 3 out of 5 on the thunderstorm risk scale.

Among the areas facing the highest risk are communities such as Concord and Keene in New Hampshire, where there is a 10% probability of a tornado occurring within 25 miles.

For parts of the Hudson Valley and central New England, the tornado threat is among the highest it has been in about six years.

Sunday tornado threat

(FOX Weather)



TORNADO CAPTURED ON VIDEO TWISTING THROUGH NEW HAMPSHIRE TOWN

The FOX Forecast Center says a favorable environment in combination with the positions of warm and cold fronts could lead to a set-up for storms that doesn’t often happen in New England.

According to SPC historical data, Maine and Massachusetts typically see two tornadoes per year, while neighboring Vermont and New Hampshire see only one each.

Due to the infrequency of twisters in New England, many communities do not have sirens like those commonly found in tornado-prone regions of the central United States.

Instead, residents are encouraged to make sure they receive alerts on mobile phones, apps and on other systems capable of receiving emergency alerts.

Sunday's severe thunderstorm outlook

(FOX Weather)



HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore are in the Level 2 out of 5 risk zone for severe weather.

Due to the orientation of these communities relative to the approaching cold front, damaging wind gusts are considered to be their primary threat, rather than hail or tornadoes.

The chances for significant precipitation are expected to end during the overnight hours as the cold front pushes offshore by Monday morning’s commute.

Unlike some frontal boundaries that are merely a cold front by name, this one is expected to lower afternoon highs by a good 10-20 degrees.

The relief from the heat will mean that communities that recently experienced record highs will now have temperatures closer to average and, in some cases, below typical summertime values.

However, the relief is expected to be brief as temperatures will climb back to normal and above-normal values by mid-week.