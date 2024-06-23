Search
3 injured by lightning at The Travelers Championship in Connecticut

Round 3 of The Travelers Championship was suspended for several hours Saturday due to stormy weather. Three people were injured when lightning struck a tree.

By Emilee Speck
CROMWELL, Conn. – Severe thunderstorms and heat have complicated The Travelers Championship in Connecticut this weekend after three people were injured when lightning struck a tree on the golf course. 

On Saturday, Round 3 of the Championship was suspended for several hours due to stormy weather. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Connecticut.

According to the National Weather Service in New York, lightning was reported near Cromwell around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Workers clear the 10th fairway of water during the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship on June 22, 2024, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.

Workers clear the 10th fairway of water during the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship on June 22, 2024, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

First responders helped several injured people at the TPC River Highlands Golf Course after the lightning strike. According to a report from the NWS, two people were taken to the hospital and a third person refused treatment. 

FOX 61 Hartford reported the lightning strike happened near the 5th hole on the golf course. 

In addition to thunderstorms, players and spectators have also faced extreme heat this weekend. Cromwell is under a heat advisory until Sunday evening. Feels-like temperatures were forecast to reach near 100 degrees through Sunday. 

JULY IS EXPECTED TO BE TOASTY BUT HOW HIGH WILL TEMPERATURES SURGE?

There is some relief from the heat coming for the Northeast, but with the cold front comes a renewed threat of severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

Sam Burns plays a shot from the 18th hole tee as rain falls during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2024, in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Sam Burns plays a shot from the 18th hole tee as rain falls during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2024, in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

