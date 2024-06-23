3 injured by lightning at The Travelers Championship in Connecticut

CROMWELL, Conn. – Severe thunderstorms and heat have complicated The Travelers Championship in Connecticut this weekend after three people were injured when lightning struck a tree on the golf course.

On Saturday, Round 3 of the Championship was suspended for several hours due to stormy weather. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Connecticut.

According to the National Weather Service in New York, lightning was reported near Cromwell around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders helped several injured people at the TPC River Highlands Golf Course after the lightning strike. According to a report from the NWS, two people were taken to the hospital and a third person refused treatment.

FOX 61 Hartford reported the lightning strike happened near the 5th hole on the golf course.

In addition to thunderstorms, players and spectators have also faced extreme heat this weekend. Cromwell is under a heat advisory until Sunday evening. Feels-like temperatures were forecast to reach near 100 degrees through Sunday.

There is some relief from the heat coming for the Northeast, but with the cold front comes a renewed threat of severe thunderstorms on Sunday.