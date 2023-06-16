The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical disturbance in Atlantic dubbed Invest 92L
Start your day with the latest weather news – The southern Plains have been hit hard by severe storms this week, and the region is once again in the crosshairs for the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging wind.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 17, 2023, and World Croc Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Hurricane HQ: Invest 92L has high chance of development
A tropical disturbance near Africa has been designated Invest 92L by the National Hurricane Center. It has a high chance of developing as it moves across the Atlantic during the next week, and would be named Bret if it becomes a tropical storm or hurricane.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
- What is an invest?
- A guide to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
- Names being used during the 2023 season
More dangerous storms expected in storm-weary South
The southern Plains have already been hit hard by severe storms this week, with a deadly tornado ripping through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton on Wednesday. The region is again under threat Saturday with tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail possible, with storms developing in the afternoon. Also under threat Saturday is the coastal Deep South and much of Florida, where flooding became problematic Thursday.
(FOX Weather)
Heat wave continues cooking Texas, Louisiana with triple-digit temps
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for large swaths of both Texas and Louisiana as another day of temperatures near 100 degrees are expected Saturday. Add in the humidity, and those temperatures will feel more like 115 degrees in some places.
(FOX Weather)
Arkansas woman left bloodied by softball-sized hail
An Arkansas woman said she was picking up food at a drive-thru when giant hail started pelting her car. She said she was hit by one of the stones when she was running inside the restaurant to seek shelter.
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read:
- Texas fire chief saves fallen American flag amid deadly tornado's wrath: 'It's moments like this'
- Watch parts of ceiling cave in during severe weather at a Florida grocery store
- UPS agrees to upgrade vehicles to help delivery drivers combat extreme heat
- Weekend Weather Wows: Dallas ties record for gross humidity levels
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.