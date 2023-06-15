Tropical wave moving off Africa may develop further as it treks across the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave forecast to move off the west coast of Africa late Thursday or early Friday.

The tropical disturbance is forecast to move westward at 15-20 mph across the eastern and central Atlantic during the middle of next week. The NHC gives this wave a near 0% chance of forming into anything significant in the next two days, and a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, there is some potential for the wave to spin up into a tropical depression or tropical storm by next week. However, it's too early to say if this will become Bret, the next named storm on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list.

There is still plenty of time to wait and see what happens with this disturbance in the Atlantic.

"There is an environment somewhat conducive for some development. There are warm waters to work with, and that is a positive for the system," FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, early guidance suggests this area of disturbed weather could eventually end up north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the weekend of June 24.

It would be rare if the African wave did develop. According to the FOX Forecast Center, since 1950 only three storms have originated from the area where this wave developed for the month of June.

Hurricane season kicked off June 1 with Arlene, the first named storm of the season, forming a day later.