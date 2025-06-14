Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Dalila strengthens off coast of Mexico

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 14. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Warnings expanded along Mexican coast as Dalila passes offshore

Tropical Storm Dalila is nearing its closest approach to the Mexican coastline, where increased rainfall, rough surf and gusty winds are expected over the next 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center last reported that Dalila was a minimal tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph.

Dalila is expected to strengthen more on Saturday, but is forecast to weaken starting Sunday evening into the workweek.

Tracking Tropical Storm Dalila

(FOX Weather)



Father's Day weekend storm threat could douse grilling plans for millions in mid-Atlantic

As Father's Day weekend begins, much of the mid-Atlantic region is bracing for a significant weather system that could dampen any outdoor plans.

The FOX Forecast Center is pinpointing the mid-Atlantic as a key area of concern, with an isolated flood threat highlighted for Virginia .

Rain totals are expected to reach a widespread 1-2 inches from Pennsylvania down through Georgia , with locally higher amounts possible in stronger downpours.

Army's 250th birthday parade festivities face risk of stormy weather Saturday evening

The festival and parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army could face some wet weather Saturday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center's Risk Of Weather Impact ( ROWI ) assessment, there is a medium risk of inclement weather in the nation's capital, with showers and thunderstorms expected throughout part of the evening.

The event kicks off at 9:30 am, with a low risk of weather impacts, along with temperatures in the low 70s. However, the rating on the ROWI scale increases as the day progresses.

