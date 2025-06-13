Father's Day weekend storm threat could douse grilling plans for millions in mid-Atlantic

WILMINGTON, Va. – As Father's Day weekend approaches, much of the mid-Atlantic region is bracing for a significant weather system that could dampen any outdoor plans.

The potential isolated flooding is not expected to bring the dramatic and deadly scenes that have unfolded this week in states such as Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. However, the system will deliver heavy, intermittent rain and high humidity.

The FOX Forecast Center is pinpointing the mid-Atlantic as a key area of concern, with an isolated flood threat highlighted for Virginia.

"That's really the only spot where we need to up urgency," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. She added that for many, the weekend will be inconvenient rather than a complete washout in any one location. However, heavy rain is possible in any thunderstorms that do develop.

A look at the flash flood threat in the East on Saturday and Sunday.

A stationary front settling across the Northeast on Friday will be the culprit for the daily rounds of rain and potential storms. Weaker disturbances will track eastward along this boundary, with storms most likely along and south of the front, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Increased southerly flow, driven by Atlantic high pressure, will draw more moisture northward, further fueling these systems.

Rain totals are expected to reach a widespread 1-2 inches from Pennsylvania down through Georgia, with locally higher amounts possible in stronger downpours.

More rain is still to come in the East through Monday.

Dew points will be high, reaching into the 60s and 70s south of this boundary on both Saturday and Sunday. With daytime heating and highs reaching into the 80s and 90s, storm energy will build across the eastern U.S., supporting scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A few storms may become severe, posing threats of hail and damaging wind.

A look at the severe storm threat in the mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

Flash flooding will be an isolated concern in areas where storms repeatedly track over the same areas. Because of this, Flood Watches have been issued in the mid-Atlantic for repeated storms possible on Friday, including the nation's capital. There are also areas highlighted for the potential of flash flooding from Pennsylvania to Virginia on both Saturday and Sunday.

A look at the flood alerts in the Delmarva through Friday night.

Syracuse, New York, is on track to record its 30th consecutive rainy weekend. In Burlington, Vermont, this weekend will mark 26 weekends in a row with rain. The last dry weekend there was December 14-15, 2024, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The FOX Forecast Center said the precipitation outlook keeps most of the East above average for precipitation through late June.