Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Army's 250th birthday parade could face stormy weather Saturday

According to the FOX Forecast Center's Risk Of Weather Impact (ROWI) assessment, there is a Medium risk of inclement weather in the nation's capital, with showers and thunderstorms expected.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
The Bethpage Air Show is back at Jones Beach on Long Island. The U.S. Army Golden Knights are a part of the air show. FOX Weather's Kendall Smith joins the celebrated parachute team and plans to skydive.

FILE – FOX Weather set to tandem jump with US Army Golden Knights

The Bethpage Air Show is back at Jones Beach on Long Island. The U.S. Army Golden Knights are a part of the air show. FOX Weather's Kendall Smith joins the celebrated parachute team and plans to skydive.

WASHINGTON – The festival and parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army could face some wet weather Saturday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center's Risk Of Weather Impact (ROWI) assessment, there is a Medium risk of inclement weather in the nation's capital, with showers and thunderstorms expected.

The event kicks off at 9:30 am, with a low risk of weather impacts, along with temperatures in the mid-70s. However, the rating on the ROWI scale increases as the day progresses.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Army soldiers work on an assortment of M1 Alpha a3 Abrams tanks, stryker armored vehicles, and M2 Bradley fighting vehicles at West Potomac Park along the Potomac River on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tanks and other heavy military equipment have arrived in the Nation's Capital for a military parade in honor of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump's birthday and Flag Day.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: U.S. Army soldiers work on an assortment of M1 Alpha a3 Abrams tanks, stryker armored vehicles, and M2 Bradley fighting vehicles at West Potomac Park along the Potomac River on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tanks and other heavy military equipment have arrived in the Nation's Capital for a military parade in honor of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Donald Trump's birthday and Flag Day.

(Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

The celebration continues throughout the day and into the night, with fireworks planned Saturday night.

Event Schedule

  • 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Fitness Competition and awards.
  • 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.- Army Birthday Festival: This event is open to the public with opportunities to interact with soldiers, watch military demonstrations, explore equipment static displays and listen to live music throughout the day.
  • 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. – Army 250th Birthday Parade.
  • 9:45 p.m. – Fireworks on the Mall.

During the parade, the ROWI stands at a medium risk of inclement weather, with winds over 10 mph, temperatures in the mid-70s and the best rain chances of the day. 

This will be the first major U.S. military parade since 1991, following the Gulf War victory.

FOX Weather forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

US OPEN FACES HIGH THREAT OF WEATHER DELAYS AS STORMS SOAK OAKMONT GOLF COURSE

The U.S. military first came into action during the Battles of Lexington of Concord on April 19, 1775, which signaled the beginning of the Revolutionary War, according to Army.mil.

On June 15, 1775, President George Washington was named Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army.

Tags
Loading...