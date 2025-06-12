Army's 250th birthday parade could face stormy weather Saturday

WASHINGTON – The festival and parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army could face some wet weather Saturday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center's Risk Of Weather Impact (ROWI) assessment, there is a Medium risk of inclement weather in the nation's capital, with showers and thunderstorms expected.

The event kicks off at 9:30 am, with a low risk of weather impacts, along with temperatures in the mid-70s. However, the rating on the ROWI scale increases as the day progresses.

The celebration continues throughout the day and into the night, with fireworks planned Saturday night.

Event Schedule

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Fitness Competition and awards.

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.- Army Birthday Festival: This event is open to the public with opportunities to interact with soldiers, watch military demonstrations, explore equipment static displays and listen to live music throughout the day.

6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. – Army 250th Birthday Parade.

9:45 p.m. – Fireworks on the Mall.

During the parade, the ROWI stands at a medium risk of inclement weather, with winds over 10 mph, temperatures in the mid-70s and the best rain chances of the day.

This will be the first major U.S. military parade since 1991, following the Gulf War victory.

FOX Weather forecast

(FOX Weather)



The U.S. military first came into action during the Battles of Lexington of Concord on April 19, 1775, which signaled the beginning of the Revolutionary War, according to Army.mil .

On June 15, 1775, President George Washington was named Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army.