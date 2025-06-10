FOX Weather ROWI: 2025 US Open threatened by days of rain pounding Oakmont course

OAKMONT, Pa. – Multiple days of rain are likely to threaten golfers at the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club throughout the tournament week in Pennsylvania, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The tournament, set to conclude Sunday, begins on Thursday. However, the weather forecast suggests that course conditions could be impacted, with the threat of some delays. FOX Weather is giving the matchup a High ROWI – Risk of Weather Impact .

The ROWI is a risk of weather impact scale based on a comprehensive set of factors, specific to each event, including precipitation levels, wind direction and speed, temperature and many others.

Thursday afternoon brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. ET. Friday could feature more rain, developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. Saturday has a 70% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m., with more showers likely on Sunday.

The Northeast is currently drying out after recent storms, with temperatures expected to climb into the 80s and even near 90 degrees in major cities by Thursday. This warming trend precedes another chance of rain to start the weekend, which, for some cities, will mean a continuation of rainy weekends for months in a row, the FOX Forecast Center said.